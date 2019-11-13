Services
Binghamton - Robert D. "Bob" McNamara, 67, of Binghamton, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Bob was predeceased by his parents, J. Joseph and Mildred McNamara; and survived by his devoted wife, Cynthia; sister Patricia (Michael) Bartnicki of Webster, New York; sister Nancy McNamara of Johnson City; brother Timothy (Ellen) of Airmont, New York; brother Thomas (Johna) McNamara of Binghamton; eight nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.

Bob was born in Binghamton and graduated from Catholic Central High School. He studied theatrical and Liberal Arts at Onondaga Community College and SUNY Geneseo. He enjoyed performing in many plays and musicals with the Sullivan Players, Summer Savoyards and Civic Theatre groups. However, many Southern Tier residents would recognize him as the Catalogue Department manager for J.C. Penney's at the Oakdale Mall, where he worked for over three decades before retiring.

Bob enjoyed attending New York Mets and Rumble Ponies games, family gatherings at Silver Lake, New York and numerous other family events. His prowess and detailed knowledge of baseball came in handy with his long time successful Fantasy team, "Mac's Marauders." Bob was especially fond of his nephews and niece. After retiring he became the family's "event planner," making certain that all could get together to celebrate a birthday or other happy occasion. Bob leaves a deep, loving impression for his focus on celebrating his family's milestones. He helped create many wonderful, lasting memories, for which his family is deeply grateful.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Bob's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
