Whitney Point, NY - Robert D. Quarella, 65, of Whitney Point, NY passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Dennis (Barbara) Quarella. He is survived by his wife Marianne; 4 children, Mackenzie (Steve), Jeremiah (Chrissie), Brandon and Lucas Quarella, loving grand-daughter Rilee Jane, sister Dennise Hodges, brother, Martin Quarella; dogs, Gia, Libby, Oliver many nieces nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 2 Clinton Square Suite 305 Syracuse, NY 13202. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020