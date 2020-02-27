Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Quarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Quarella


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Quarella Obituary
Robert D. Quarella

Whitney Point, NY - Robert D. Quarella, 65, of Whitney Point, NY passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Dennis (Barbara) Quarella. He is survived by his wife Marianne; 4 children, Mackenzie (Steve), Jeremiah (Chrissie), Brandon and Lucas Quarella, loving grand-daughter Rilee Jane, sister Dennise Hodges, brother, Martin Quarella; dogs, Gia, Libby, Oliver many nieces nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 2 Clinton Square Suite 305 Syracuse, NY 13202. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -