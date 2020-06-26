Robert D. Wright
Robert D. Wright

Kirkwood - Robert D. Wright 91, of Kirkwood, NY peacefully went to rest with his Lord on June 26, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy M. Wright; daughter Crystal Kearley; his parents and his three brother Theo "Jack", Gene, Francis Wright. He is survived by his two sisters Donna Dixon and Betty Grover; two sons Robert and Donald; his daughter Lanakay; his significant other Alberta; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His favorite saying was always "It's Hard to be humble when you're as great as I am." He will be laid to rest at the Vestal Hills Memorial park with his wife, at the convenience of the family.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
