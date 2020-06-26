Robert D. Wright



Kirkwood - Robert D. Wright 91, of Kirkwood, NY peacefully went to rest with his Lord on June 26, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy M. Wright; daughter Crystal Kearley; his parents and his three brother Theo "Jack", Gene, Francis Wright. He is survived by his two sisters Donna Dixon and Betty Grover; two sons Robert and Donald; his daughter Lanakay; his significant other Alberta; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His favorite saying was always "It's Hard to be humble when you're as great as I am." He will be laid to rest at the Vestal Hills Memorial park with his wife, at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store