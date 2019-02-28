|
Robert Densmore
Endicott - Robert Densmore of Endicott passed away at the age of 80 after an extended illness. Predeceased by George & Alice Densmore wife Carole and Granddaughter Tiffany Hunsinger. Survived by daughter Glenda (James) Hunsinger son Clint (Katherine) Densmore sister Margo Hommel sister in law Charlotte Gregory. 4 Grandchildren Cinnamon Montz Brett Hunsinger Daniel Hunsinger Amber Densmore. Several Great grandchildren and nieces and nephew. He retired from the Town of Union after 34 yrs of service and a life time member of the West Endicott Fire Company. No services burial will be convenience of the family in the spring followed with a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2019