Robert Donald Lindridge passed away on Monday morning, October 19, 2020, at Willow Point Nursing Home after endeavoring through many years with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born in Norwich on October 22nd, 1944, to the late George Edward and Diana Zukauskas Lindridge. He also was predeceased by his brother George Edward Lindridge Jr.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon Madugno Lindridge, his son, Todd Lindridge and his wife Jennie, and their children Phoebe and Colin; his daughter, Brooke and her husband Tim Weidow and their children Madeline and Emma; his sister, Debra L. and her husband John Post and their sons Chris (Cheyenne Hite) Post, Jeff (Leissa Grant) Post and son Trevor and Craig (Sierra) Post and son Jack, and his nephews Stephen (Shannon) Lindridge and their children Isaac and Oren and Scott (Tina) Lindridge and their children Megan, Jose and Isaiah. He is also survived by Sharon's children and grandchildren, Ryan Madugno and his wife Jessica and their children Evan and Cayleigh; Aaron Madugno and his wife Amanda and their children Autumn and Ashley, Nicholas Madugno and his children Wayon and Aria; her grandson Cody Morton and a special friend for over fifty years, Eberhard Fuchs.
Bob loved sailing on Cayuga and Ontario Lakes and driving his sports cars. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club and a former member of the Roger Kresge Foundation, and the Binghamton Breakfast and Noon Rotary Clubs. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow.
Bob graduated from the Norwich School System where he was an honor student enjoying French, Math and History. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Hartwick College in 1966 with Honors and hoped to pursue becoming a history teacher. Due to the overabundance of teaching professionals, Bob opted to enter the workforce and became an employee of the Raymond Corporation in Greene. He later became the Vice-President of the E.H. Titchener Company in Binghamton and went on to be the Vice-President of Operations for Greene Technologies from which he retired.
Bob will be remembered for his infectious smile and his willingness to engage in active conversation with his numerous friends focusing on current events and other topics.
Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Central New York Chapter Alzheimer's Association
, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
A special thank you to all of the amazing caregivers at Willow Point Nursing Home that gave Bob the wonderful care that he received.
Kindly share your reflections of Bob on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
.