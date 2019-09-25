|
|
Robert Dunlop
Binghamton - Robert Thomas Dunlop, 67, died at his home on September 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving companion and caregiver, Melvina Zanker, his brother Thomas (Joanne) Dunlop, daughter Lyndsay Rinker, "daughters" Angelia Zanker, Tammy Zanker (Dan) and Faith Finch (Dillon), grandchildren Paisley, Aria and Aris, his aunt Irene Dunlop, niece and nephew Christine Sweeney and Bobby Dunlop, cousins Margaret Micha, Marie Sall and Rita Moesch and other nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his "buddy" Cooper. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Dolores (Kane) Dunlop. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He as a member of American Legion Post 1194, currently serving as 2nd Vice Commander. He also was a former member of the Broome County Veterans Memorial Association. Bob retired from the Broome County Sheriff's Office as a Corrections Officer after 25 years of service. He enjoyed muscle cars and taking his Corvette to car shows.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1049 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Joseph Mangan American Legion Post 1194 363 W. Service Rd. Binghamton 13901. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019