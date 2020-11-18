1/
Robert E. Casolite
Robert E. Casolite

Owego - Robert E. Casolite passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 81 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Ralph (Shorty) and Florance Casolite, and his two older brothers Harold and Chester Casolite. Robert is survived by his children Bobby Jo (William) Zimmermann; Chester (Jennifer) Cottrell; Donna Gelatt; and several nieces and nephews as well.

Robert (Bob) will be remembered for his hobby of painting bird houses, listening to ZZ Top, and he had a sneaky passion for night time snacking. Bob appreciated classic cars and hunting - he loved to display his guns. Our loving grandfather had a special place in his heart for his dogs especially his little buddy Noah. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his grand and great grandkids including Jessica (Jon) Robertson; Michael Zimmermann; Roger Jean Gelatt; Julian and Adriana Erickson, Ethan Swartwood.

A Funeral Service will not be held in person due to social distancing and COVID guidelines, but rather through Facebook livestream on a later date for a memorial and burial service. Please send flowers and donations in his honor to Stray Haven Humane Society at 191 Shepherds Road, Waverly Road, NY 14892. Please share your memories of Robert at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
