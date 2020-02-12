Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Robert E. (Bobby) Hoyle Obituary
Robert E. (Bobby) Hoyle

Binghamton - Bobby Hoyle 57 passed away peacefully 2/1/20 after he lost the battle with brain cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Robert & Beverly Hoyle and brother Michael Hoyle. He is survived by his son Robert E. Hoyle III and daughter Autumn Roach (RJ), sister JoAnne (Bill) Muniak, sister Barbara Fernald, brother James (Barb) Hoyle, brother Brian Hoyle. Grandchildren Hayden, Linden & Jacob the love of his life. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and special friends. He was a hardworking professional truck driver for many years. He will be sadly missed.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, on Sunday February 16th from 2-4pm followed by a funeral service at 4pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
