Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson City Senior Center
30 Brocton Street
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City - 97, of Johnson City, NY, died peacefully at home on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his children Robert (Linda) Hunt Jr., Cheryl Hunt, Tracy (Arlene) Hunt, Nancy (Lenny) Morris and Sally Hunt, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, special cousin Ernest (Roberta) Hunt, brother in law Edward Mardirosian, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years Elva M. Hunt (nee Watson); sisters & brothers in law Neva Mardirosian, Ruby & Dick McKercher, Evelyn & Harry Dunham, granddaughter Teresa Slick, mother and stepfather Dorothy & Arthur Quick and his father Horace Gregory. He served honorably in WWII, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Johnson City, the JC Senior Center, VFW Post 2332, American Legion Post 1700, the Improved Order of Red Men and the Endicott-Johnson Chorus. Upon retirement from Anderson-Little he spent his years traveling with his wife, volunteering, singing, playing pinochle at the JC Senior Center and was a devoted Binghamton Mets fan. Always a cheerful guy, woke up everyday with a smile, greeted all he met with a hello and a joke. The family would like to thank all his caring aides and Lourdes Hospice staff for their superior care, compassion and support. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Lourdes Hospice at 4102 Old Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, at 2:00pm, at the Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
