Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert E. Lockwood Obituary
Robert E. Lockwood

Coventry - Robert E. Lockwood, 82 of Coventry passed away unexpectedly on Mon. May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor N. (Hoyt) Lockwood, his children, Rosemarie & William Klatz, Paul & Bev Lockwood, Karen & Dennis Crawford, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters, Dawn Sickler, Linda Herrick, brother, Douglas (Lefty) Lockwood and also many special family members & close friends, Fred & Alice Thomas, Carol Hoyt & Sons, Rick Elliott. He was also predeceased by his brothers, John, Donald & Richard Lockwood. He was former Town of Coventry Highway Superintendent and was a mechanic at various local businesses. He loved restoring antique FORD tractors.

Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Mon. at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Mon. from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019
