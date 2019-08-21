|
Robert E. Mitchell
New Milford, PA - Robert E. Mitchell, 81, of New Milford, PA entered into eternal glory on August 17, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Betty; his daughters, Beth (Dan Kreeger), and Becky; two grandsons, Garrett and Forrest, who were the light of his life; a sister, Helen (Joe) Castronova; sisters-in-law, Christine Mitchell, Judy Mitchell, Diane Scott, and Gail (John) Post; brother-in-law, Jerry Zick; a cousin, Ann Mudgett; many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert T. and Margaret Mitchell; two brothers, Tom and Bill Mitchell; an aunt, Helen Hoffman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Eleanor Lawrence; and a sister-in-law, Jane Zick. Bob was a proud veteran with the United States Air Force. He retired from IBM after 28 years of employment. He was a dedicated volunteer at Lourdes Hospital for 18 years. Bob was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Milford, PA. He was honored to earn his 50 year pin with the Bluestone Lodge No. 338 F&AM. Bob left his craftsmanship behind in the home he built for his wife and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family on Page's Lake and the Thousand Islands. Bob loved his many dogs and cats who spent their lives with him through the years. He showed his respect for humanity with his tissue and organ donation, and years of blood donations. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Milford, PA. Friends may call from 2-4 at the church, prior to the service. The Masonic service will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the church, prior to calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may take the form of a donation to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 406, 1148 Main Street, New Milford, PA 18834 or you may also honor his life with a blood donation on September 12 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church from 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2019