Robert E. Osborne, 73, of New Milford, PA passed away at his home on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Lone Pine, CA on October 7, 1945.
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Clair Osborne; son, Robert (Danielle) Osborne, Jr. of Long Beach, NY; daughter, Taffetta (Mike) McArdle of Long Beach, NY; 3 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Daniel, and James McArdle; brothers, Richard (Phyllis) Osborne of Stanton, VA and Christopher (Jamie) Osborne of West Hampton Beach, NY; and nephews, Ryan, Patrick, and Benjamin Osborne. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara and brother, John.
Robert proudly served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He owned a retail hardware store in Queens Village, NY for 10 years before going to work as a sales associate at Home Depot in Johnson City, where he retired. He enjoyed the quiet life at his home in NE Pennsylvania with his wife and animals.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 15 to June 17, 2019