Robert E. Steber, Sr.



Endwell - Robert E Steber Sr, 69, of Endwell New York passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents John H and Ruth E Steber, and beloved wife of 42 years Pamela. He is survived by his three children Robert Jr (Julie) of Nantucket, Jeffrey (Vernon Beebe Jr) and Amanda Steber-Tarvin (Ericka), adored grandson Austin, and special friend Shelley Brooks. Bob was an avid bowler, golfer, fitness enthusiast, and personal trainer and Livestrong instructor at the YMCA of Broome County, as well as a long time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Johnson City. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the family and friends who have offered support during this difficult time.



Following state and federal guidelines, a service for immediate family will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment will be alongside his beloved wife in the memorial garden at All Saints. If you would like to attend the service virtually, please reach out to a member of the immediate family or Mother Chris Day at All Saints. A Celebration of life for all to attend will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy and gratitude for Bob's life can be made to All Saints Episcopal Church 475 Main St Johnson City or to the YMCA of Broome County.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store