Robert E. Steber Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Steber, Sr.

Endwell - Robert E Steber Sr, 69, of Endwell New York passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents John H and Ruth E Steber, and beloved wife of 42 years Pamela. He is survived by his three children Robert Jr (Julie) of Nantucket, Jeffrey (Vernon Beebe Jr) and Amanda Steber-Tarvin (Ericka), adored grandson Austin, and special friend Shelley Brooks. Bob was an avid bowler, golfer, fitness enthusiast, and personal trainer and Livestrong instructor at the YMCA of Broome County, as well as a long time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Johnson City. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the family and friends who have offered support during this difficult time.

Following state and federal guidelines, a service for immediate family will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment will be alongside his beloved wife in the memorial garden at All Saints. If you would like to attend the service virtually, please reach out to a member of the immediate family or Mother Chris Day at All Saints. A Celebration of life for all to attend will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy and gratitude for Bob's life can be made to All Saints Episcopal Church 475 Main St Johnson City or to the YMCA of Broome County.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE but If you would like to attend the service virtually, please reach out to a member of the immediate family or Mother Chris Day at All Saints.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved