Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Sts John and Andrew Church parish hall
Vestal Ave
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Sts John and Andrew Church
Vestal Ave
Binghamton, NY
Robert F. Anderson

Robert F. Anderson Obituary
Robert F. Anderson

Binghamton - Robert Francis Anderson of Binghamton, New York, formerly of Concord, New Hampshire died September 22, 2019. He was predeceased by Helen Dolan Anderson his loving wife of 57 years, and his brother Donald Anderson of Buffalo, NY (wife Margaret Anderson).

He is survived by his sister Sr. Joan Anderson, OSB of Clyde, MO; his daughters Laurie Anderson of Binghamton, NY (daughters Brittany, Sarah and Kayetlin Wheeler); Sharon Burke of Austin, TX (husband Alan and daughter Nicole); his sons Timothy Anderson of Alpharetta, GA (wife Brenda, sons William and Spencer and daughter Olivia), Captain Brian Anderson, USN of Coronado, CA (wife Emily and son Bennett); his brother-in-law Joseph Dolan (Charlotte MacLatchy); and many loving nephews, nieces and special friend to the family Lisa Rugino.

Born in Binghamton to Evon and Susanna Anderson, he was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, St. Andrews College. A longtime congregant of Sts. John and Andrew, he was a devoted eucharistic minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sts John and Andrew Church, Vestal Ave, Binghamton on the 12th of October at 9:00am. The family will receive friends at 8:00am in the Parish Hall with internment at Grand Evergreen Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, 1818 Liberty Street, Suite 500, Reston, VA 20190 (support.fallenpatriots.org) are encouraged.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019
