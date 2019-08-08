|
Robert F. Sklenarik
Sidney - Robert F. Sklenarik, 91, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at the Oxford Veterans' Home. He was a graduate of Hartwick College and earned his doctorate at Penn State. He spent his teaching career at the Unadilla/Unatego school district.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Hussey) Negri, six children, two step-daughters, one brother, niece, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary Waters.
The family extends deep appreciation to the staff at Oxford for their compassionate care and support during his time as a resident.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Residents Fund, c/o NYS Veterans Home, 4207 St. Hwy 220, Oxford, NY 13830. In accordance with Bob's wishes, he has donated his body to the Upstate Medical facility in Syracuse. The family will be in attendance at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney from 2-4 PM on August 17th. Friends may share condolences and memories with the family at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of C. H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019