|
|
Robert (Bob) F. Stankaitis
Venice, FL - Robert (Bob) F. Stankaitis, 86, passed away July 10 at Banyan Residence in Venice, FL after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Bob was born in Gardner, MA and grew up in East Templeton, MA. He was the oldest son of 5 children. Bob always had a strong work ethic, which emerged at an early age when he started working before and after elementary school. Bob was also very athletic; he played baseball in high school and was a great pitcher. He was asked to a try-out by the Boston Braves after graduating from high school. For this he was granted leave from Navy boot camp and made it to the third round of tryouts. Bob served in the US Navy for 4 years as a radar technician on the aircraft carrier USS Shangri La, and received the National Defense Medal for his service. After an honorable discharge, Bob worked at IBM in Owego, NY using the electrical skills he learned in the Navy.
Bob married his wife, Norma, in 1956 and they raised their daughters in Vestal, NY. He had a successful 33 year career with IBM making his way up the corporate ladder to a third line Manufacturing Engineering Manager. He retired from IBM in 1989. After his retirement, he spent several years as a consultant for IBM, then finally retired in Venice, FL.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors, where he hunted, ice skated, and camped. He especially enjoyed downhill skiing, spending time with his family, building the best snow forts and igloos in the neighborhood, golfing with friends and neighbors, biking around Venice, and reading. His daughters will remember with great fondness the summer vacations they spent together at their family home on Cape Cod.
Bob leaves behind his wife Norma; two loving daughters, Susan Mayer (Mark Bentlage) and Lisa (Rob) Robertson; two beloved grandchildren, Allison L. Mayer and Jonathan R. Horowitz; a sister-in-law, Pearl Fournier; childhood friend/brother-in-law, Phil Moreau; sister, Judy Wheeler; brother, Joe Stankaitis (Janet); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply grateful to Lisa Fink (RN/CPD) of Memory Care Solutions for the loving care she provided for Bob in the last year and to the Tidewell Hospice staff as well as the staff at Banyon.
There will be a brief service at First Presbyterian Church 29 Grant Avenue, Endicott, NY., August 9 at 8:45 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y. August 9, 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019