Robert F. Wallach, Sr.
Chenango Bridge, NY - Robert F Wallach Sr. "Gramps", 88, was welcomed into the Lord's open arms on Wednesday February 19th surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Bob was born on July 15th 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by Mary, his loving wife of 45 years, sister Mary Lou Rickerson & brother-in-law Alva, nephew David Rickerson, brother-in-law Patrick O'Driscoll & sister-in-law Ann. He is survived by his three sons and a daughter-in law, Robert Wallach Jr (Seneca SC), Joseph & Heather Wallach (Binghamton NY), and George Wallach (Endwell NY). Bob is survived by the pride and joy of his life, his grandchildren: Courtney, Patrick & Molly, Spencer & fiancé Kelsey, Kathryn, and Amber. The scrawny kid from the streets and prairie of Chicago had an amazing journey through life. Bob served as a machinist in the US Navy on-board the USS Shannon during the Korean War. Bob & Mary were married in Charleston SC and settled in Chenango Bridge, NY where he lived life to the fullest. He played softball in the Broome Industrial league and traveled to many tournaments with Link Flight Simulation teams; he retired from CAE Link after 39 years. Bob coached Chenango Forks Civic Association's Little League baseball, Pee-Wee Football, and was the golden voice of Chenango Forks Blue Devil football. As their children grew, Bob & Mary took many camping trips with dear friends the Ford & Baker families. Bob continued camping after Mary's passing until he hung up the motorhome keys in '04. Bob spent many days attending his grandchildren's sporting and family events along with the McRobert's family. He was a longtime member of the Thursday morning breakfast club. Bob's wit and funny faces always gave many people smiles. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Lourdes Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Dad/Gramps. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the in Bob's name. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb 23rd at the Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson from 3pm - 5pm. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, Feb 24th at St Francis of Assisi Church, Hillcrest NY at 10am. A private burial service will held be at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020