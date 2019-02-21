|
Robert Fessenden
Birchardville, PA - Robert Fessenden, 92, quietly passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Birchardville, PA. He was born on March 8, 1926 in Forest Lake Township, PA to the late Frank and Elizabeth Fessenden.
Robert is survived by his two sisters, Ruth Murphy and Anna Ziomek, nieces and nephews, Lisa, Mickie, Matthew (Judy), Mary (Dan), and Maggie; great nieces and nephews, Christina, Robert, Kendra, Whitney, Erin, and special nephews, Thurston and Matthew. He was predeceased by his brother, Dewitt, sister, Mary Hoffman, and nephew, Tom.
Robert was a graduate of Rush High School class of 1944. For many years he was a dairy farmer and then a blue stone quarry operator on his family farm until the age of 82. He was generous to all and a faithful friend.
A committal service for Robert will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at the Birchardville Cemetery with Pastor Robert C. Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Powers Brothers, Mikey, Randy, and Jr. and his caregivers Emily and Jackie.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019