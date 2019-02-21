Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
For more information about
Robert Fessenden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
View Map
Committal
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:45 AM
Birchardville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fessenden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fessenden


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Fessenden Obituary
Robert Fessenden

Birchardville, PA - Robert Fessenden, 92, quietly passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Birchardville, PA. He was born on March 8, 1926 in Forest Lake Township, PA to the late Frank and Elizabeth Fessenden.

Robert is survived by his two sisters, Ruth Murphy and Anna Ziomek, nieces and nephews, Lisa, Mickie, Matthew (Judy), Mary (Dan), and Maggie; great nieces and nephews, Christina, Robert, Kendra, Whitney, Erin, and special nephews, Thurston and Matthew. He was predeceased by his brother, Dewitt, sister, Mary Hoffman, and nephew, Tom.

Robert was a graduate of Rush High School class of 1944. For many years he was a dairy farmer and then a blue stone quarry operator on his family farm until the age of 82. He was generous to all and a faithful friend.

A committal service for Robert will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at the Birchardville Cemetery with Pastor Robert C. Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Powers Brothers, Mikey, Randy, and Jr. and his caregivers Emily and Jackie.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.