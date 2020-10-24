1/1
Robert Fisher
Robert Fisher

Binghamton - Robert Fisher, 71, of Binghamton, died suddenly on October 14, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Fisher. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bosworth, sister-in-law Linda Bosworth, stepdaughters, Kate Taylor (Matt) Hallstead, PA; Lesley Simpson, Binghamton, stepson James Osterhout, Johnson City; father, Edward Fisher, brother John Fisher (Lisa), Norwalk CT, one nephew, Brian Fisher, Trumbull, CT; 8 grandchildren Ali Maddison, Taylor Simrell, Hannah Sprout, Link Darling, Gage and Kyla Taylor, McKayla Knapp, Liliana Osterhout-Knight; great grandchildren Aurora, Allona, and Ariella. Bob graduated from Staples High School, Westport, CT. He graduated from Hartwick College with a BA in English literature. Upon graduating he was one of the last group of young men drafted into the US Army. He served from 1975 to 1978, a Vietnam era veteran. Bob graduated from Binghamton University in 1984 with a MA in geophysics. He worked for Amoco Oil Company in Houston, TX, returning to Binghamton in 1986. Bob was owner, vice-president, and lab director for Enviro-Control Technologies in Binghamton. He was an excellent bridge player, earning a master's point when he was twenty-one years old. Bob's greatest passions were sailing, playing the stock market and reading extensively about history, economics and political science. He followed all of Dr. Timothy Snyder's works on anti-fascism and totalitarianism. During the pandemic he achieved a lifetime goal of reading Moby Dick. He will be deeply mourned by his loving family, former employees, and friends at the Ale House. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bob's name may be sent to the ACLU and the Equal Justice Initiative. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
