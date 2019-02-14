|
|
Robert Flint
Endicott - Robert E. Flint, 82 of Endicott passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after a two year bout with lung cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Maude; brothers David, Wayne (Nancy) and nephew Dale Flint. He is survived by his loving wife Leona (Adams); son Robert, Jr. (Maggie), Vestal; daughter Cynthia (John) Bodie; granddaughters Mandy (Tim) Ryder; Tara Bodie (Kyle); great granddaughter Cheyenne Prentice, all of Chenango Forks; sisters in law Frances (Adams) Masteller, Campville; Delores Adams, Port Crane and brother in law Carl (Gloria) Adams, Maine, NY; also several loving nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Hal Marshall (deceased); Mike Davies and Harold (Punky) Prince. Bob was a well-known painter in the Triple Cities for many years. He enjoyed softball, bowling (300 game), the Yankees (caught Roger Maris' 53rd homerun), the Giants, golfing, fishing and hunting (got the biggest buck at Fusco's Hunting Club in 1961). He also enjoyed going to OTB and visiting with Pete VanVestrout and a few others. The family extends sincere thanks to Lourdes Home Care and Lourdes Hospice for very compassionate care that Bob received.
Funeral and Interment Services will be held 12 pm Friday from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with the Reverend William Prentice officiating. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church of Campville, 6110 NY State Route 17C, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019