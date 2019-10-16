|
|
Robert Frank Smith, Sr.
Robert Frank Smith, Sr. age 91, went home to the Lord on October 14 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Sue of 61 years, 3 children, Robert Jr., Greg, Kim and their spouses, several grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brother Howard. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 12:00pm at West Windsor Baptist Church, 116 North Road. Friends and family may call from 10am until time of service. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019