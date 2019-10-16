Services
Robert Frank Smith, Sr. age 91, went home to the Lord on October 14 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Sue of 61 years, 3 children, Robert Jr., Greg, Kim and their spouses, several grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brother Howard. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 12:00pm at West Windsor Baptist Church, 116 North Road. Friends and family may call from 10am until time of service. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
