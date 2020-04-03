|
|
Robert Gerard Breski, 60, of Binghamton, NY, went to our Lord on March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Anna Breski. He is survived by his 4 children, Alisha (Cody) Kimm, Marion, IA; Chesterina Breski, Hanford, CA; Zachary Breski, Fargo, ND; Jared Breski, San Antonio, TX; his 3 grandchildren, Cooper, Harper, Christian, his 5 siblings, Theresa (Ross) Hanson, Barbara Breski, Susan (Michael) Bruetsch, Karen Breski, Christopher (Amy) Breski, and nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from Chenango Forks High School. Bob was so proud to have been able to serve the country he loved spending 10 years in the US Marine Corps. He then settled in Arizona where he was a Safety Officer for 29 years with Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, AZ. Bob loved living in the desert, where he took up skydiving, loved to go 4-wheeling and spending time with his family and friends. Five years ago, Bob made the decision to move back to Binghamton to help take care of his parents. Since their passing, Bob spent a great deal of his time working on jigsaw puzzles and cooking. Bob loved to cook and you would often find him in his kitchen making breakfast burritos, enough for loved ones who lived near. Bob will be dearly missed. Due to the current situation with the virus, no memorial services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020