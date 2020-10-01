Dr. Robert G. Giannuzzi



Binghamton - Dr. Robert G. Giannuzzi, 83, of Binghamton, passed away September 27, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital with his wife Michele and daughter Veya by his side.



Bob was born November 11, 1936 in Endicott, NY, shortly after his father George Giannuzzi returned home from Milan with his Italian wife, Esther (Malinverni). The family soon moved to Vestal, and his brother David was born. Bob graduated from Vestal High School, attended Syracuse University, and ultimately graduated from Harper College where he met his first wife, Patricia (Schmutz). They moved to Philadelphia to pursue what became his lifelong career and passion, dentistry. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School he completed an endodontics fellowship at Temple University. The family, now with three daughters, returned to Vestal in 1970. Bob opened his main practice on Riverside Drive in Johnson City along with a part-time practice in Ithaca. While Robert and Patricia eventually divorced, they never stopped parenting together and remained a support for each other.



Years later, Bob and his future wife Michele Warwick finally found one another at his favorite lunch spot. They started their married life together in 1993 and his family grew by three more adult children. Michele reintroduced another joy to his life, Bob's love of dogs. In his youth, he lived with a series of German Shepherds, all named Ginger. Michele introduced him to the joy of Huskies. Their pack of rescues evolved over the years, with Bob at its center. He and Michele have been long-time supporters of the Broome County Humane Society.



The care and well-being of his patients was Bob's top priority during thirty years of practicing endodontics. He was always available, regularly going into the office on nights or weekends. His most memorable patient was the cougar at Ross Park Zoo, sedated, of course! Active in professional organizations, Bob was a member of the Broome County Dental Association and a past president of the Sixth District Dental Society. His retirement in 2000 allowed Bob to devote time to a second chapter in his career, as the SDDS Chair on the Council of Ethics for the NY State Dental Association. Over the years, he acquired the nicknames 'Ethical Bob' and 'The Father of Ethics'. This past spring, he was delighted and touched to receive recognition for his 30 years of service.



Bob enjoyed traveling the US to visit his daughters and attend dental conventions with Michele. During several trips to Italy, he also reconnected with his Italian family. As a child, Bob was an exceptionally talented pianist, and enjoyed playing throughout his adult life. Bob was always excited to talk about the fine art of cooking and share recipes, to everyone's benefit. He was a Civil War buff and visited battlefields with his friend Dr. Al Perna. A lifelong, avid reader, he shared his love of reading with the whole family, gifting books and magazine subscriptions, and mailing articles whenever he saw something that reminded him of us. Bob was down to earth, humble, and always enjoyed a good conversation. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and is already greatly missed.



Bob was predeceased by his parents George A. and Esther M. Giannuzzi; his brother David F. Giannuzzi; the mother of his children, Patricia S. Giannuzzi; and most recently his dearest friend, Dr. Alfonso J. Perna.



Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Michele A. Giannuzzi of Binghamton. He leaves behind daughter Corinne, son-in-law Benjamin Schwartz, and grandson Zachary Giannuzzi Schwartz of San Marcos, TX; daughter Veya Giannuzzi and her companion Douglas Leary of Vestal, NY; daughter Kirstie and son-in-law Gibson Hartwell of Missoula, MT and grandson Harvey Hartwell of Spokane, WA.



Bob is survived by his uncle and aunt, Sergio and Pierisa Malinverni, and three cousins, Stefano, Monica, and Silvio Malinverni of Milan, Italy.



He is also survived by six grandchildren and Michele's children: William Traver and Drake Traver, father Joseph Traver; Marina Barnett and Adam Barnett Jr., mother Tammy Traver-Barnett; and Jayde Traver and Megan Traver, father Shawn Traver.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 5th from noon to 1:00 pm, at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott.



Immediately following, at 1:30 pm, graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 501 Fairview Street, Johnson City.



Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.



A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date.



The family suggests a donation to The Broome County Humane Society for anyone wishing to make a contribution in Bob's memory.









