Robert G. Miller



Binghamton - Robert G. Miller, 86 of Binghamton, passed peacefully on September 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Maudrena Miller; brother and sister in law, Albert and Shirley Miller; brother, Paul Miller; sister and brother in law, Helen and Frank Gennarelli; a sister in law, Betty Ann Miller; and brother in law, Herbert Wasser.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Rosina, of 64 years. His 5 children; Kathy (Irene), Susan (Don) Crook, Colleen Deritis, Tim (Jacqui) Miller and Jami Burrows; sister, Ann Wasser; brothers, Donald and David (Barbara), and sister in law, Angela Miller. Also by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; especially Cristiano, his little buddy; many nieces, nephews and god children.



Robert retired after 30 years of employment at GAF. After retiring Robert was not one to sit still, he and his wife spent time helping their children, attending the sporting events of their grandchildren and living in Florida during the winter months. He had numerous friends in Florida especially Ed and Nancy Buchinski. At Robert's request there will be no services. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.









