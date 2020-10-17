1/1
Robert H. Callahan
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert H. Callahan

Port Crane - Robert H. Callahan 81, of port Crane, went to be in the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 from the privacy of his own home. In addition to being predeceased by his parents he was also preceded in death by many sisters and brothers. Bob is survived by his wife Elizabeth G. Callahan of Port Crane, his children, Lori & Bernie Grubb, Rob Penny, April Penny, Eric & Christie Penny, Dan & Jenna Callahan, 10 grandchildren + and expected, several great grandchildren and lifelong friends, Chuck DeHaven and Shawn Orcutt. Bob was a retiree from the Sheltered Workshop after 20 + years of service. He was a guitarist with several local bands over the years and just loved to perform. He was an avid outdoorsman. Bob was a loving and dedicated husband, father grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed by many. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Other ways to show your sympathy

