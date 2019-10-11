|
Robert H. Jordan
Hallstead, PA - 1st Lieutenant, Robert H. Jordan USMC, Retired. August 23, 1918 - October 10, 2019. God, Family, Country. These are the things that meant the most to Bob Jordan. Born in North Adams, Massachusetts and married the love of his life, Evelyn, June 15, 1946, who survives him. Together they had 5 children. Marcia (Jim) Perkins, Bob Jr, David (Bonnie Phalen), Debi Jordan (Tom Ehrie) and Becky Jordan (Shane Glennon). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. Bob's accomplishments were numerous. He was a proud Marine but not a prideful man. He always gave Evelyn the credit for raising the children. Bob joined the Marine Corps in 1939 where he spent 24 years of active duty. He served in WWII, (where he received the Purple Heart Medal for his wounds during the invasion of the Island of Peleliu,) and the Korean Conflict. He would like mostly to be remembered as being a kind man that had no enemies, raising his children to be respectful and Godly people. He loved his church family as a member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church. In memory of our Hero, please do a kind deed for someone, hug your children and be respectful of this beautiful Country that he loved and was so proud to have fought for. Arrangements provided by the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Services will be private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019