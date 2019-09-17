Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Meadows United Methodist Church
Pennsylvania Ave
Little Meadows, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Williams


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Williams Obituary
Robert H. Williams

Vestal - Robert H. Williams (Bob), 88, life long resident of Little Meadows, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Boots; his parents, Howard and Marguerite Williams; and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Don Warner.

Bob is survived by his beloved companion, Janet Clink, and her family; his nephews, Duane and David Warner, his niece, Diane Wanty and their families; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a member of the Little Meadows United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities throughout his life. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, a member of the Little Meadows Fire Squad, a past Mayor of Little Meadows and a member of the Apalachin Lions Club. He liked to fish at Black Lake in Canada with his friends and nephews and hunt in PA. Later in life, you could find him having morning "coffee" at White Tails in Little Meadows.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Little Meadows United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, PA with the Reverend Paul Reed officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Rte. 434 in Apalachin on Wednesday, September 18 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now