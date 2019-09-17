|
Robert H. Williams
Vestal - Robert H. Williams (Bob), 88, life long resident of Little Meadows, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Boots; his parents, Howard and Marguerite Williams; and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Don Warner.
Bob is survived by his beloved companion, Janet Clink, and her family; his nephews, Duane and David Warner, his niece, Diane Wanty and their families; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of the Little Meadows United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities throughout his life. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, a member of the Little Meadows Fire Squad, a past Mayor of Little Meadows and a member of the Apalachin Lions Club. He liked to fish at Black Lake in Canada with his friends and nephews and hunt in PA. Later in life, you could find him having morning "coffee" at White Tails in Little Meadows.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Little Meadows United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, PA with the Reverend Paul Reed officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Rte. 434 in Apalachin on Wednesday, September 18 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019