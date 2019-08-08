Services
1937 - 2019
Robert Handel Obituary
Robert Handel

Harpursville - Robert Handel, 82 of Harpursville, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 2, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Karen Horan, her children, Phillip Horan (Karl Zandt), Marilee Conner (Christopher), Wesley Bixby, his sisters, Barbara Albert and Family, Vivian Campbell and Family, and a very special nephew, Duane Tamburini (Gina Greco). He was predeceased by his brothers Charles and James, and Melanie (Horan) Bixby. Bob served his country in the United States Army, had a distinguished career as a systems Engineer at Singer Link, taught physics at the local college and was a successful local business owner. He was a man of passion for all of those he touched and encouraged everyone he knew to pursue their dreams. He enjoyed golf, amateur radios and was especially proud of his "Famous" cheesecake.

Graveside Services will be privately held on Aug. 10, 2019. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019
