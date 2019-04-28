|
|
Robert Henning
Endicott - The Honorable Robert W. Henning passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Henning, his mother, Frieda W. Henning and his sister Ingrid E. L. Henry. He is survived by his wife, Lois Henning. Two sons; Matthew W. Henning, Owego, NY and Michael C. (Teresa) Henning, Alexandria Bay, NY. Four step children; Deborah (Larry) Thrasher, Vestal, NY, Donna (Jeff) Fairchild, Endicott, NY, Kathleen Gow, Endwell, NY and David Lazar, California and numerous grandchildren.
Bob was a retired employee of IBM and a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was also a former Deputy Sheriff with the Tioga County Sheriff's Department. He also served as a Town Justice for the Town of Owego for 20 years, 10 years of which he was also a Training Coordinator of Town & Village Justices for the 6th Judicial District.
Bob was born in Endicott, NY and was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School. He attended Broome Community College and was a Graduate of IBM Electronic Technician Program. He was a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Round Hill Lodge #533 Endicott, Past Master Friendship Lodge #153 Owego, member of the Valley of Binghamton A.A.S.R. (Scottish Rite) and a member of the Kalurah Shrine, Endicott.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 9 am until service time at 11 am, with a Masonic Service at 10:15 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019