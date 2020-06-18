Robert I. FraileyFormerly of Binghamton - Robert I. Frailey, 75, of Watertown, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George E. Fraily, Sr. and Elese Reynolds Frailey; his brother, Mark Frailey, Sr. and his nephews Richard Frailey and Eric Bixby. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Flanagan Frailey; his children, Lisa Frailey Boroom and her companion Toby Gibbs, Theresa Frailey, and Robert T. and Jessica Frailey; his grandchildren, Kayla Boroom, Jacob and Jeffrey Frailey, Madelon Frailey ; a great grandson Liam; his siblings, George Peter and Cheryl Frailey, Eileen and Gary Folk , Sr., Elizabeth and Rich Storr, Lorreta Frailey, Matt and Terri Frailey, George Frailey, Jr., Rita Frailey; a sister-in-law Renate' Frailey. He was born and raised in Endicott and Binghamton. He was retired from the Binghamton City School District, GAF and Anitec. He served with the National Guard and retired after 28 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Clayton, NY. He retired to the St. Lawrence/Watertown area 14 years ago. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in Robert's memory may be made to Volunteer Transport of Watertown, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.