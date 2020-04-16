|
Robert J. Ash
Vestal - Robert (Bob) J. Ash, 89, of Vestal NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his parents John and Anna Ash; sisters Jean (John) O'Neill and Shirley Ash; brothers James Ash and John Ash. Bob is survived by brother Fran Ash and sisters Judy (Joe) Marcus and Nancy (Bob) Sloan; wife Joanne Ash; four children, Bob and Suzanne Ash, Maureen and Mark Garrett, Joe and Mechelle Ash, Susan and Mike Harris; five grandchildren, Michael and Amy Ash, Stephen Ash, Melissa and Tommy Turner, Brendan Ash, Jordan Ash; four great-grandchildren; Carter Ash, Lucas Ash, Lucy Ash, Claire Ash; sixteen nieces and nephews; and Greg Harris, Jamie Lincoln, Parker Lincoln, Evelyn Lincoln. Bob was born in Binghamton on 12/11/1930 and graduated from Saint Mary's and Binghamton North High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an Aviation Electronics Technician for Fighter Squadron 44 fixing planes on the U.S.S. Lake Champlain aircraft carrier, earning several medals. Bob was a dedicated and loyal IBM engineer for 36 years achieving several departmental managerial roles, and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. After retirement Bob worked for more than 15 years at Tax Works as a manager doing taxes. Bob was a kind and generous man and all who knew him loved his smile. He had a great love for coffee, running, golfing, boating, the NY Giants, NY Yankees and Notre Dame. He really loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He cherished spending as much time as he could with them, attending school and sporting events, taking them out to eat, golfing, and never visiting without bringing treats. Bob was a longtime member of St Vincent de Paul, coached baseball and basketball, and volunteered annually at the STOP-DWI Holiday Classic. The family wants to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ahmad, Sarah Gould, and the wonderful caring nurses and nursing assistants at Willow Point Nursing Home who compassionately cared for Bob during the last two years of his life. Due to the Coronavirus situation we are especially grateful to them for comforting him when we could not, and allowing us the many opportunities to video conference with him. Memorial services will be postponed until a later time when we can all get together safely to celebrate Bob's life and share special memories. In support of fellow veterans, please consider a memorial donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Bob was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. His was a life well-lived.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020