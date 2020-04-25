Services
Robert J. Coughlin


1936 - 2020
Robert J. Coughlin Obituary
Robert J. Coughlin

Owego - Robert J. Coughlin, 83, of Owego, NY passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ, on November 24, 1936, the son of the late George Frank and Mary Genevieve (Bacha) Coughlin. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn F. Coughlin. He is survived by his children, Robert F. and Cindy Coughlin, Brian P. Coughlin, Marilyn K. and Bryan Stevens, Michelle A. Stimak; his grandsons, Jacob R. Stimak, Justin M. Stimak; and his beloved canine companions, Cooper, Annie, Chloe and Gucci.

Throughout the years, Robert enjoyed fishing, especially for trout in the Owego and Catatonk Creek, or just simply mowing the lawn with his tractor. He was also an inventor as well as a photographer. Most importantly, Robert was a loving husband and dedicated father, who always there to support his children's endeavors.

There will be no services at this time. To honor Robert's life, please consider supporting wildlife rehabilitation efforts, as it was always a special concern for him. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
