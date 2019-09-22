|
Robert J. Daniels
Coatesville, PA - On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Robert J. Daniels (Bob) passed away at his home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania at the age of 70.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith, and his three daughters, Jill Daniels, Leslee (Tom) Thomas, and Andrea (Wayne) Grinwis. He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon (Jerry) Cramer and Lynette Daniels. Bob had may nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews that he loved dearly. His seven grandchildren, Dashiell, Alexander, Hunter, Morgan, Avery, Meredith and Henry, were the light of his life.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Marie Daniels, his brother, David Daniels, and his nephew, Mark Daniels.
Bob was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Army. After retiring from IBM, Endicott, New York, he spent seven sunny years in South Carolina. Bob enjoyed golfing, woodworking and vacationing with his family.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in New Milford, Pennsylvania on October 11 at 7:00 in the evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Home Care and Hospice Foundation, Mainline Health, 240M Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19807 Attn: Karen Gadson or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019