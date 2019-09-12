|
|
Robert J. Green, Jr.
Melbourne, Fla. - Robert J. Green Jr. (RJ to all that knew him) of Melbourne Fla, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Mercy House, Endicott NY on Sept. 7th 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Jean M. (Sandowicz) Green of 54 years. He was born on Sept. 17th 1941 in Binghamton NY.
His passions in life were muscle cars and drag racing, which he is a member of the Tri-Cities Drag-Way Hall of Fame. He also loved golfing with his friends and sons, as well as his love for hunting and fishing especially, with one of his best friends Paul Matsko.
He was President and Owner of Robert J. Green Jr. Roofing and Siding Co. for 40+ years before retiring. One of his favorite things to do was to tell stories about the "Old Days" of cars and racing, even with people he just met.
He is predeceased by his parents Robert J. Sr and Josephine (Phalen) Green, his brothers John F. Green, Joseph Green and his loving Aunt Katherine Paddock. He is survived by his sister Patricia Meek, brother Edward V. Green, his sons Scott M. Green (Amy), Christopher R. Green (Jennifer) , and Craig A. Green. His very special and loving grandchildren Alex, Corey, Alexis, Sean & Karlie. His closest friends Paul and Pat Matsko, Jim Gabriel Sr., Dave "Fitz" Fitzpatrick and Jabber.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday Sept. 15th from 12 noon-4:00pm at Relief Pitcher on Conklin Ave. Binghamton NY. All are invited and bring your favorite RJ stories.
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to the Mercy House 212 North McKinley Ave. Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019