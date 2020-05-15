Robert J. "Bob" Kelly



Binghamton - Robert J. "Bob" Kelly, 90, of Binghamton, NY and Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12th, at his home with his loved ones close beside him. He is survived by the love of his life, Joan McManus and his best furry friend Holly, their Shih-Tzu dog.



Born in Scranton, PA son of the late Lawrence and Helen Hughes Kelly, Bob was raised in Carbondale, PA until he joined the US Air Force where he proudly served for four years. He went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Education from Mansfield University, a Master's of Education from the University of Scranton, and Administrative Certifications from both Ithaca College and Syracuse University. Although he worked from the time he was twelve years old, he was most proud of and known for the thirty years spent in Binghamton City School District which included teaching, being a principal and making a difference in so many young lives.



Bob was always involved and remained active: participating in many organizations throughout his life, spending winters with Joan and Holly in Daytona Beach, FL, playing golf any chance he could, going to the gym and visiting with family and friends. He was an active member of the Parish of Saints John and Andrew of Binghamton. He was also one of the longest serving members of the Columbia Hose Company #5, Carbondale.



He is also survived by his brother former Daytona Beach Mayor Lawrence Kelly, Daytona Beach, FL; many nieces and nephews in Florida; Joan's children and grandchildren; friends; and people whose hearts he has touched through the years.



Bob was also preceded in death by three sisters: Dorothy L., Frances, and Jean Kelly, and his brother Paul L. Kelly.



Due to the current COVID-19 crisis there will no public funeral services. Private interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA.



Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave. Carbondale, PA, 18407.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Bob to the Police Athletic League, P.O. Box 1472, Binghamton, N.Y. 13902 or Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850.



