Robert J. Pangborn
Endicott - Robert J. Pangborn, 89, of Endicott, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 7, 2019. Bob was predeceased by his wife Brenda and daughter Laura Whittaker. Robert was born in Cazenovia, NY on October 28, 1929, the son of J. Howard and Kathryn J. Pangborn. He graduated from Cazenovia High School and enlisted in the Air Force serving from 1950 to his honorable discharge in 1954 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served primarily with the 47th Bombardment Wing based at Sculthorpe RAF Station in England. When he returned from England with his bride and baby daughter, he started a career with IBM Endicott that lasted more than 32 years. He is survived by his sons Robert A. Pangborn of Rochester, Steven (Elise) Pangborn of Apex,NC; daughters Mary Petersen (Kurt) of Binghamton; and Susan (Tom) Spencer of Owego. Bob had eight grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Spencer; Erik, Kevin and Scott Petersen; Aubrey Dillon, Jake Longo and Matthew Pangborn. He loved buying toys/video games for them to play with when they visited. Bob also leaves behind eight beautiful great grandchildren. According to his wishes, arrangements were entrusted to Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. Services and burial were conducted at St. James Roman Catholic Church in his hometown of Cazenovia,NY on Thursday April 11, 2019. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at Pucedo Funeral Home.com. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be made to St. James Roman Catholic Church , 6 Green Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019