Harpursville - Robert J. Planchak, 75 of Harpursville, NY, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, John Planchak and Jeanette Severson. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debra; his daughter, Tami Stasko; his son, Lonnie Ainsworth; three grandchildren, Tara Ralston (Chris), Cameron Gregory, Megan Ainsworth; two great-grandchildren, Colin and Lily. His biggest and only passion was "GOLF". At Bob's request there will be no formal funeral services. Please consider a donation in his memory to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019