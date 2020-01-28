|
|
Robert J. Purtell
Little Meadows, PA - Robert J. Purtell, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Purtell, father John Purtell, and son David Purtell. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ethel; son Richard (Julie); daughter, Bobbi Clark; daughter, Kathleen; son, Matthew (Marcela), and daughter Carol Dailey; ten grandchildren, Kim Nolan (Sean), Amanda Harrup (Marshall), Audrey, Andrew, John, Joshua, Krystof, Danica, Noah, and Grace; three great-grandchildren, Caden, Emily, and Charlotte; two sisters, Ruth Colwell and Madeline Barno; many nieces and nephews and their offspring. "Bob" ran a dairy farm in Little Meadows for many years in partnership with brother Don, then worked for a few years for Howdy Jones construction, then assisted brother Joseph of Purtell Builders until retirement. He enjoyed hunting, horse races, playing blackjack and Bingo. He was an active member of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Little Meadows until its closing. A Funeral Mass for Bob will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Friday at Church from 9:30 AM until Mass time at 10:30 AM. Burial will be held privately in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Little Meadows, PA at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020