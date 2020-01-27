|
Robert J. Quinlivan
Binghamton - Robert J. Quinlivan passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, his parents John and Margaret Quinlivan, brothers Jack and Rita Quinlivan, Joe and Margie Quinlivan, sister Eileen and Don Brutvan, daughter-in-laws Mary Quinlivan, and Linda Quinlivan, brother-in-laws Don and Jim Foley, deceased members of the Quinlivan and Foley families and many dear friends. Bob is survived by his children Peggy and Terry Hanifin, Bob and Chris Quinlivan, Susie and Marty Lawson, Kevin Quinlivan, and Jim Quinlivan, his grandchildren whom treasured their "Pop and Grandpa Q-Pon"; Rob and Dana Quinlivan, Erin and Scott Murdoch, Kristin and Gary Hart, Grant Lawson, Pebs Lawson, Matt Minichelli, and Collin Quinlivan; Great Grandchildren Adelyn and Julia Quinlivan, Connor and Quinn Murdoch, Gary Jr., Gabe and Keara Hart; sister-in-law Kathleen Foley and cherished nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of St. Paul's Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was a World War II Army veteran serving in the South Pacific. He retired from IBM Corporation after 41 years of service and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Bob was an active Life Time member of the American Legion 1645 and was the Post Commander in 1994,and was also a member of the . Bob enjoyed reading, golf, and completing the daily Cryptoquote. Since the age of ten, he was a loyal fan of his "Red Birds", the St. Louis Cardinals. Bob was a quiet, kind, and gentle man. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. His greatest joy came from his family. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the aides, nurses, therapists, and staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Nursing Home. Our family is also thankful for the many acts of kindness from St. Paul's Pastoral Ministry, family, friends and neighbors.
Calling hours will be from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY, Thursday January 30th, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to The Friends of the Broome County Library, 185 Court Street, Binghamton NY 13901 or St. Paul's Food Pantry, 15 Doubleday Street, Binghamton NY, 13901. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME,INC.
We are missing you dad, but we take comfort in knowing that you and mom are together and watching over us.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020