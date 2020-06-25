Dr. Robert J. Vitkus, DDS
Fayetteville - Dr. Robert J. Vitkus, DDS, 67, died peacefully at his home in Fayetteville on Monday, June 22nd, in the presence of his loving family and friends. Bob was born in Binghamton on August 15, 1952. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Bob was raised in Endicott, graduating from Seton Catholic High School in 1970, SUNY Oneonta in 1974, Georgetown Dental School in 1978 before completing his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Bob had his oral surgery practice in the central New York area for his entire career. He was past president of the Onondaga County Dental Society and member of the 5th District Dental Society, Dewitt Rod and Gun Club and Ruffed Grouse Society of Central New York. Bob grew up as a Boy Scout and spent as much time outdoors as was possible. His father, an avid outdoorsman, taught Bob how to hunt and fish. This remained a passion throughout his life. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his "camp" overlooking Skaneateles Lake. Bob was predeceased by his parents Walter P and Blanche M (Lovejoy) Vitkus.
He is survived by his brother, James W. (Suzanne) of Skaneateles; three nieces Lauren (Tim) Calnon of Victor, Karen of Skaneateles and Dianne of Syracuse.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10am at St. Mary's of the Lake, Skaneateles, with a reception to follow. There will be limited seating at church do to COVID. Burial will ultimately be in Calvary Cemetery, Binghamton.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes and Nascentia Home Health for their wonderful care.
Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 and the Central New York Community Foundation in support of the Central New York Land Trust, 431 East Fayette Street, Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.