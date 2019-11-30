|
|
Robert J. Walker
Binghamton - Robert J. Walker, 72, passed into eternal life suddenly at home due to a heart attack on November 27, 2019. Bob will be remembered by all who knew him as a compassionate and generous person. Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War as Lance Corporal, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force for a total of seventeen combat missions. He survived the siege of Con Thien, of which few did, in September 1967. Bob was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. Bob's passion was antique collecting. If you visited his home you would really appreciate his many treasures. He enjoyed trips to Cape May, Oneida Lake and his "road trips" searching for more collectibles. Bob retired from the Broome County Highway Department after 26 years of service.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Walker, brother-in-law, Clark Miller and father-in-law, Alvin Miller, Jr. Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah, sisters, Mary Yager, Conklin and Joycelin (Thomas) Hmurcik, Sarasota, Fla., mother-in-law, Phyllis Miller, Binghamton, brother-in-law, John Miller, Binghamton and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind beloved niece, Maripat Quain and special caretaker and close friend, Nikki Chisholm who his family would like to thank for their devotion to Bob's daily needs. They would also like to thank the Veterans Administration Home Based Primary Care Providers who made it possible for Bob to remain at home.
Arrangements for a memorial mass are being planned and will be announced. At his request there will be no calling hours. Bob had a special place in his heart for animals. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019