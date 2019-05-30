|
|
Robert James Clune
- - May 23, 2019, age 82, husband of JoAnn G. Clune; father of Megan, John, Elizabeth, Chris, Julie, Tricia, Margie, Allan; grandfather of Canon, Cameron, Rainbow, Jack, Joshua, Jordan, Ethan, Luke, Levi, Jane, Isabella and Mia. A mass will be held on Saturday, June 1st at St. Catherine of Siena, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, at 1:30pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca; or the Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre at Niagara University.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 30, 2019