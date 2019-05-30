Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Robert Clune
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Catherine of Siena
309 Siena Drive
Ithaca, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Clune


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert James Clune Obituary
Robert James Clune

- - May 23, 2019, age 82, husband of JoAnn G. Clune; father of Megan, John, Elizabeth, Chris, Julie, Tricia, Margie, Allan; grandfather of Canon, Cameron, Rainbow, Jack, Joshua, Jordan, Ethan, Luke, Levi, Jane, Isabella and Mia. A mass will be held on Saturday, June 1st at St. Catherine of Siena, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, at 1:30pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School of Ithaca; or the Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre at Niagara University.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now