Robert Jernee
Apalachin - Robert "Bob" Jernee, 64, of Apalachin, NY passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his father, Frederick Jernee. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lily Jernee; mother and step-father, Wilma and John Sanchez; sister, Roseann Gibson and Bob Edwards; brother, Kevin Pool. Bob was a die hard Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies fan. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert Jernee's memory to the American Heart Assoc.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert Jernee's memory to the American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005.
