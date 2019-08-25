|
|
Robert Kay Hansen
Binghamton - Mr. Robert Kay Hansen, of Binghamton, NY, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 93. Bob was born to parents Kay Hansen and Gunvor Roseth on July 3, 1926 in Hollidaysburg, PA. He grew up as the youngest of three and attended Hollidaysburg High School. In 1944 Bob joined the U.S. Navy to fight in World War II and was released from active service as an Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class in 1946 and honorably discharged in 1950. On June 12, 1950 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering at Pennsylvania State College. Two days later he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores McGee and the couple had three children. Bob worked for Columbia Gas Transmission Company until his retirement in 1988. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and was an avid camper. He enjoyed his morning coffee with local friends at the mall, cooking, and driving his beloved Jaguar. Bob is survived by his two sons and their wives Kenneth (Lizbeth) of Clarks Summit, PA and Stephen(Leanne) of Lenexa, KS; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Hansen; daughter, Karen Hansen; parents, Kay and Gunvor; and brothers, Arthur and George Hansen. Bob will be cremated and his ashes will be joining his wife and daughter, in the Pacific Ocean off of the coast of Point Loma, CA. A grave marker will be requested from the U.S. Navy to be placed at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019