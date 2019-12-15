|
|
Robert Knighton Peters
Kill Devil Hills, NC - Robert Knighton Peters, born September 5, 1961 in Hancock, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2019 in, Kill Devil Hills, NC. Bob or as many who knew him on the beach, "Bicycle Bob," resided there on and off for more than 20 years. Bob graduated from Hancock Central School and immediately joined the Navy. He then moved to Virginia and the Outer Banks of NC to be near those that he loved. Bob is the proud father of Stephanie Davis, of Powells Point, NC and Kimberly Peters Shope, of Kitty Hawk, NC. Both girls blessed Bob with his pride and joy "grandbabies". Stephanie's children: Tre and Elaina and Kimberly's children: Hayden and Charlotte. Bob's "old soul" also led him to play father- figure to many others. Especially to Rachel and Michael Fleck who proudly called Bob "step-dad".
Bob is predeceased by his mother - Barbara Wilkinson Peters Gisoldi. Her funeral in May of 2008 was the last time Bob made a trip to his beloved hometown. The extended Peters family remain in and around Hancock and mourn Bob's passing and he will be forever missed by his two sisters: Ellen Peters Allaire of Madeira Beach, FL and Lynn Peters Fedorczyk of Dunkirk, MD. Their families in addition to Aunt Susan Wilkinson Leahy and his cousin, Scott Lenhy know that Bob has finally found peace.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please hug or call those you love. Life is short and that is all Bob would want... a little more love in this world.
Services will be at the United Methodist Church on 1400 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 at 4pm on December 18, 2019. Bob will be remembered at a later date on the Outer Banks where his ashes will find their final resting place in the best fishing place around!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019