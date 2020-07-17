1/1
Robert Kushner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kushner

Endicott - Robert "Bob" Kushner, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Rita, their children Kathy Buick, Kristine (Tim) Hovancik, grandchildren Kira (Wais), Bradly (Blair), Alyson (Josh) and their families, his sisters Anita and MaryAnn and several nieces, nephews and their families. Bob was an outstanding athlete and avid golfer for 65+ years. He retired from Endicott Johnson after a lifelong career of 43 years. He was a devout Orthodox Christian and a member of Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Endicott. He volunteered many hours pinching pierogi and making kolachki for the church fundraisers. Bob and Rita could always be found attending services during the week, at Saturday vespers and for Sunday divine liturgy. The family would like to sincerely thank his primary care physician Dr. Gasparis, his UHS Home Care Team, especially his nurses Bridgette and Beth, his aides and therapists for their compassionate care and concern for him and Rita. In memory of Bob, donations can be made to Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 200 Hill Ave. Endicott NY 13760. We will always love and miss you and hope you are enjoying a round of golf.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved