Robert Kushner

Robert KushnerEndicott - Robert "Bob" Kushner, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Rita, their children Kathy Buick, Kristine (Tim) Hovancik, grandchildren Kira (Wais), Bradly (Blair), Alyson (Josh) and their families, his sisters Anita and MaryAnn and several nieces, nephews and their families. Bob was an outstanding athlete and avid golfer for 65+ years. He retired from Endicott Johnson after a lifelong career of 43 years. He was a devout Orthodox Christian and a member of Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Endicott. He volunteered many hours pinching pierogi and making kolachki for the church fundraisers. Bob and Rita could always be found attending services during the week, at Saturday vespers and for Sunday divine liturgy. The family would like to sincerely thank his primary care physician Dr. Gasparis, his UHS Home Care Team, especially his nurses Bridgette and Beth, his aides and therapists for their compassionate care and concern for him and Rita. In memory of Bob, donations can be made to Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 200 Hill Ave. Endicott NY 13760. We will always love and miss you and hope you are enjoying a round of golf.