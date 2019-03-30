Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Point Church
3701 Vestal Rd
Vestal, NY
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Point Church
3701 Vestal Rd
Vestal, NY
Hillcrest - Robert L. Darling went to be with his Lord and savior on March 27, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years Audrey Darling he is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Allen Francis, grandchildren; Nicolas (Johanna Jane Stark), Shantel (Damir Kovacevic) and Codi Francis. He was predeceased by his parents Rev. Paul, Lillian Darling and his siblings; Earl, David, Paul, Marion and Alberta. Bob served in the us Navy during the Korean War, he then worked at Singer Link Aviation for 37 ½ years. He enjoyed painting birdhouses for the yard, model trains and he was always up to date with knowing his sports facts, but what he enjoyed most was family.

A service celebrating his life will be held 11:00 Monday at the Grace Point Church, 3701 Vestal Rd., Vestal. The family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 at the church. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
