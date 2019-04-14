|
|
Robert L. Honsinger
Johnson City - Robert L. Honsinger, of Johnson City passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Honsinger; brother, Richard Honsinger and his parents, Robert and Anna Honsinger. He is survived by his children; Drew (Robert) Snyder and Griffith Honsinger (Jessica Drew); granddaughter, Mallory Snyder; two sisters, Gloria (Tony) Maione and Mary Malenda as well as several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019