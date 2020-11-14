Robert L. Jones



Conklin - Jones, Robert L. 79, of Conklin passed away on November 2, 2020. Bob is now peacefully at rest with Jesus his Savior. Predeceased by parents J. Paul and F. Lucille Jones, brothers James and Francis. Survived by his wife of 28 years Barbara, brother Richard, sons Lloyd and Jeffery (Amy), stepchildren Brian Clark and Gina Brink, and numerous extended family members including grandchildren; Zachary, Alice, Jacob and Ryan. Bob worked in the fire company at the Port Dick Army Depot, then as maintenance/custodial staff at former Little White Church, Conklin. We gratefully acknowledge the love and care extended to Bob at Reasons Home of Open Hearts by Susan and Jeff Doris and staff. Also our gratitude extends to the loving care he received at UHS Wilson NW3 and CCU. At Bob's request there will be no services. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









