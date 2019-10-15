Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Center Lisle Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Madden Obituary
Robert L. Madden

Whitney Point, NY - Robert Madden, 85, of Whitney Point went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise E. Madden, son, Blaine Madden, daughter-in-law, LaMona Madden, 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters and his parents. Robert is survived by 3 children; Gary Madden, Patrick Madden, Dana (Caren) Madden, many special grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was a retired employee at Raymond Corp. He enjoyed spending time with his family and eating at the local diners, visiting with friends. Graveside service's will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from Center Lisle Cemetery at 12:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of Sympathy in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM

Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now