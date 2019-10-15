|
Robert L. Madden
Whitney Point, NY - Robert Madden, 85, of Whitney Point went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise E. Madden, son, Blaine Madden, daughter-in-law, LaMona Madden, 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters and his parents. Robert is survived by 3 children; Gary Madden, Patrick Madden, Dana (Caren) Madden, many special grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was a retired employee at Raymond Corp. He enjoyed spending time with his family and eating at the local diners, visiting with friends. Graveside service's will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from Center Lisle Cemetery at 12:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of Sympathy in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019